Former Republicans and Democrats to form new third US political party

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials will announce on Wednesday (July 27) a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are dismayed with what they see as America's dysfunctional two-party system.

The new party, called Forward, will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Ms Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey.

They hope the party will become a viable alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties that dominate US politics, founding members told Reuters.

Party leaders will hold a series of events in two dozen cities this autumn to roll out its platform and attract support.

They will host an official launch in Houston on Sept 24 and the party's first national convention in a major US city next summer.

The new party is being formed by a merger of three political groups that have emerged in recent years as a reaction to America's increasingly polarised and gridlocked political system.

The leaders cited a Gallup poll last year showing a record two-thirds of Americans believe a third party is needed.

The merger involves the Renew America Movement, formed in 2021 by dozens of former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump; the Forward Party, founded by Mr Yang, who left the Democratic Party in 2021 and became an independent; and the Serve America Movement, a group of Democrats, Republicans and independents founded by former Republican congressman David Jolly.

Two pillars of the new party's platform are to "reinvigorate a fair, flourishing economy" and to "give Americans more choices in elections, more confidence in a government that works, and more say in our future." The party, which is centrist, has no specific policies yet.

It will say at its Thursday launch: "How will we solve the big issues facing America? Not Left. Not Right. Forward."

Historically, third parties have failed to thrive in America's two-party system. Occasionally they can impact a presidential election.

Analysts say the Green Party's Ralph Nader siphoned off enough votes from Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore in 2000 to help Republican George W. Bush win the White House.

It is unclear how the new Forward party might impact either party's electoral prospects in such a deeply polarised country.

Political analysts are sceptical it can succeed.