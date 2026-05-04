Former New York City mayor Giuliani hospitalised in critical condition

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It is not clear what caused former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani to be hospitalised and how long he has been warded.

WASHINGTON - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalised and is in “critical but stable condition,” his spokesperson said on May 3.

The spokesperson, Ted Goodman, did not immediately provide more details about his condition or how long he has been hospitalised.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same strength now,” Mr Goodman said in a statement. “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Mr Giuliani, 81, garnered acclaim for his response to the Sept 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attack on New York City, earning the nickname “America’s Mayor”.

He worked as an attorney for US President Donald Trump in his failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, an effort that led to criminal charges against Mr Giuliani in two US states and a defamation lawsuit from election workers. Mr Giuliani has denied wrongdoing in the criminal cases.

He was previously hospitalised last year following a car crash in New Hampshire. REUTERS