Former Mexico anti-narcotics chief convicted of protecting notorious drug lord El Chapo

NEW YORK – Genaro Garcia Luna, once in charge of Mexico’s battle to root out illegal narcotics and vanquish drug kingpins, was convicted for secretly providing years of protection to the notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and the Sinaloa cartel.

Garcia Luna, accused of helping cartel members import and distribute massive quantities of drugs into the United States, was found guilty on Tuesday by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, after a four-week trial that uncovered how narco-traffickers worked with the very Mexican government official appointed to go after them.

The jury of six women and six men convicted Garcia Luna, 54, of all five counts against him, including multiple conspiracy counts for distributing and importing cocaine and the most serious charge, engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

Under that charge, which carries a mandatory 20-year prison term and a maximum of life behind bars, the jury concluded that he had helped the cartel import tens of thousands of kilograms of cocaine between 2002 and 2008.

He is the highest-ranking current or former Mexican official ever to be tried in the US.

Garcia Luna is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.

His lawyer Cesar de Castro told US District Judge Brian Cogan that his client would appeal the verdict.

The judge gave him until April 7 to file the papers.

Mr De Castro had no immediate comment on the outcome.

The trial was followed closely on both sides of the border.

An acquittal would have been another setback for US efforts to crack down on drug-related corruption in Mexico, after former defence minister Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested in the US on charges of taking bribes in exchange for protecting cartel leaders.

That case provoked a firestorm in Mexico, and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn eventually dropped the charges at the request of then Attorney-General William Barr in 2020. Mexico later exonerated Mr Cienfuegos.

Garcia Luna led Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency before heading up public security as a Cabinet minister from 2006 to 2012 for then Mexican President Felipe Calderon.

Responsible for overseeing the nation’s efforts to combat the illicit narcotics trade, he was arrested in 2019.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a political rival of Calderon, has repeatedly referred to the case in his daily press conference to bash his predecessors for corruption.

“The crimes against our people will never be forgotten,” his spokesman Jesus Ramirez wrote in a tweet after the verdict.

On Tuesday, as Garcia Luna entered the courtroom to hear the verdict, he turned to his wife and daughter, blew them a kiss and put his hand on his heart.

After the jurors filed in, he sat with his hands clasped and stared straight ahead at the judge, who read the verdict out to the court.

Mr Breon Peace, the US attorney in Brooklyn, called Garcia Luna a “traitor” who took “money that was stained by the blood of cartel wars and drug-related battles in the streets of the United States and Mexico”.