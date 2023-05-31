Former governor Chris Christie to challenge Trump as ally-turned-rival joins 2024 race

PRINCETON, New Jersey – Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie will challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, becoming the first of Trump’s 2016 rivals to rejoin the fray for 2024.

He plans to make an official announcement on Tuesday at a town hall at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, which follows Iowa in the Republican presidential nominating calendar, according to a person familiar with the plans. Axios earlier reported the announcement date.

Mr Christie, 60, is likely to add a strong anti-Trump voice to a Republican primary race that has until recently showed deference to the former president and party standard-bearer.

In speeches previewing his run, Mr Christie has argued that he would be the only one fearless enough to challenge Trump directly on a debate stage.

He would also bring a more traditional Republican message to the nomination battle: He’s been critical of Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for their failure to offer full-throated support for Ukraine in its efforts to combat Russia’s invasion and says he will take a harder line on federal spending, including entitlements.

But Mr Christie’s entry also grows the Republican field to no fewer than seven major announced candidates – with several more still in the wings – potentially bolstering Trump’s divide-and-conquer strategy.

Crowded field

As a one-time Trump rival-turned-loyalist who is an adversary again, Mr Christie would occupy a unique spot within the growing field of Republican challengers. He has denounced Trump’s behaviour since the 2020 presidential election, and said other challengers in the field were simply trying to be “Trump Lite”.

“We’ve watched a number of declared candidates – and almost declared candidates now – who all seem to really not know what to do with him. They kind of cosy up to him. They hope that he implodes, and that if they are nice to him, that they’ll inherit his voters,” Mr Christie said on ABC News, where he is a paid political commentator. “You can’t beat Donald Trump by playing bumper pool.”

With the Trump-vs-DeSantis rivalry grabbing the headlines, other candidates have struggled to get traction in polls.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson are all polling under 5 per cent.

Former vice-president Mike Pence, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum are also exploring bids.

That expansive field of candidates could work to Trump’s advantage, repeating the dynamic that helped him secure the nomination seven years ago. As the anti-Trump vote was split among several candidates, Trump was able to rack up delegates in winner-take-all state primaries with less than a majority of the vote.