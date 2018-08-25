Former CDC head Thomas Frieden arrested on sex abuse charge

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - Dr Thomas R. Frieden, who ran the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for eight years under President Barack Obama, was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday (Aug 24) and charged with sex abuse after an incident in October 2017, police said.

There were few details available about his arrest.

Freiden is expected to appear in court later on Friday.

He was also charged with forcible touching and harassment of a Brooklyn woman, police said.

Frieden stepped down from the agency in January 2017 and went on to run Resolve, a health initiative that focuses on heart health and epidemic preparedness.

Frieden had served as New York's health commissioner under Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

(This story is developing)

