For India and the US, strategic convergence outweighs the dissonance

WASHINGTON - Given India's abstentions at the United Nations on votes against Russia, some awkwardness precedes Monday's (April 11) "two-plus-two" meetings in Washington between India and the United States, billed by the State Department as advancing "shared objectives across the breadth of the US-India Strategic Partnership".

India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh will hold talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.