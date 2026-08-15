Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, is a vocal critic of Israel’s government.

WASHINGTON – A South Florida site backed out of hosting a rally with Democratic US Representative Rashida Tlaib, a vocal critic of Israel’s government, after complaints by a Democratic state lawmaker in the party’s latest flashpoint over its stance on Israel.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American member of Congress, was scheduled to appear on Aug 14 at a rally for three candidates in Florida’s upcoming Democratic Party primary.

However, The Venue Fort Lauderdale, which was scheduled to host the event, suddenly cancelled it after State Representative Michael Gottlieb, chairman of the Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus, posted a statement on Aug 13 calling the planned rally an “anti-Jew” gathering.

Tlaib has condemned anti-semitism and says criticism of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon is not anti-semitic.

The Venue in a statement cited “increased security concerns” for its decision and said it is Jewish-owned and “our values and commitment to the Jewish community are deeply important to us”.

Prominent progressive Democrats, including Tlaib and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, have opposed US support for Israel over Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, the US-Israeli war with Iran, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s close ties to Republicans, leading to an erosion of Democratic backing for Washington’s ally.

The rally was organised by groups such as “Florida Youth Justice Coalition”, “Gen-Z For Change” and a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

It was meant to support State Representative Angie Nixon, who is running for the US Senate; and Elijah Manley and Oliver Larkin, who are seeking seats in the US House of Representatives.

After The Venue withdrew its support, the event was expected to proceed on the night of Aug 14 at a Fort Lauderdale wine bar, an organiser told The New York Times.

The Florida Democratic Progressive Caucus said the cancellation of the rally was rooted in anti-Muslim sentiment. Florida’s primary elections are scheduled for Aug 18. REUTERS