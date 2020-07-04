Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458 on Saturday (July 4), the state's health department said, the second time in three days that its caseload increased by more than 10,000.

The new record came a day after seven other states also reported record rises in cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has killed nearly 130,000 Americans.

The recent surge, most pronounced in southern and western states, has alarmed public health officials, who urged caution ahead of a July 4 holiday weekend to celebrate the Declaration of Independence of the United States in 1776.

Florida's record rise in cases was more than any European country's daily peak at the height of the outbreak there.

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alaska, Missouri, Idaho and Alabama all registered new daily highs on Friday, while Texas hit a new peak for hospitalisations.

The daily US tally of cases stood at 53,483 late on Friday, below the previous day's record 55,405.

Despite the jump in infections, the average daily death toll in the United States has gradually declined in recent weeks, a reflection of the growing proportion of positive tests among younger, healthier people who are less prone to severe outcomes.

In evidence the surge is not simply due to expanded testing, the percentage of tests coming back positive in Florida rose to 14.8 per cent in the past two weeks compared to 8.3 per cent the two weeks prior, according to a Reuters analysis. The World Health Organisation says a rate over 5 per cent is concerning.

Against that backdrop, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez imposed an indefinite nightly curfew starting on Friday and halted the reopening of entertainment venues such as casinos and strip clubs. Earlier this week, Miami-Dade and neighbouring Broward County, the state's two most populous counties, required residents to wear face coverings in public.