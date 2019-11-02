Florida police hope Alexa can help solve murder case

MIAMI - Police in south Florida have obtained audio recordings from two Amazon Echo devices after a domestic dispute led to the death of a woman, The Guardian reported on Friday (Nov 1).

Silvia Galva, 32, was impaled by a 30cm blade during a struggle with her boyfriend, Adam Reechard Crespo, at their home north of Miami.

Mr Crespo, 43, pled not guilty to second-degree murder and says her death was an accident.

Mr Crespo maintains that Ms Galva stormed into their bedroom while he was sleeping. During a subsequent struggle, the double-sided blade went through her chest, killing her.

Police are now trying to determine if the smart-speakers in the home recorded audio of the incident.

Authorities said Amazon provided several recordings from the home, but did not disclose the contents f the recordings.

Mr Crespo's lawyer supports using the audio recodings in court, saying the truth would help his client.

"Ordinarily, I'd be jumping up and down objecting, but we believe the recordings could help us," he said. "If the truth comes out, it could help us." Christopher O'Toole told the BBC. Mr Crespo was granted bail of $65,000 (S$88,000).