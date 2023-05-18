Florida Governor DeSantis to enter US presidential race next week

WASHINGTON - Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 US presidential race next week, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

Mr DeSantis will likely file paperwork declaring his candidacy on May 25 to coincide with a donor meeting in Miami, with a more formal launch the week of May 29, according to a source.

The invitation for the May 25 event stated that donors would be put to “work”, an apparent allusion to raise money for Mr DeSantis, according to a source familiar with the event.

Former US president Donald Trump maintains a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican primary, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Mr DeSantis’ rising profile among Republicans and fundraising prowess likely makes him the biggest threat to Trump, who in recent weeks has increased political attacks on the Florida governor.

Mr DeSantis’ insistence on staying out of the race until the Florida legislature completed its spring session earlier this month rattled some high-profile Republican donors who had wanted him to jump in sooner rather than later to rebut Trump.

Those attacks have taken a toll on Mr DeSantis’ standing in national polls.

But Mr DeSantis and his advisers hoped to use the legislature’s session as a springboard to a campaign announcement and have stayed true to their timetable.

Republican lawmakers gave Mr DeSantis a bevy of conservative victories in recent months: They expanded the state’s school voucher programme, prohibited the use of public money in sustainable investing efforts, scrapped diversity programmes at public universities, allowed for the permitless carry of concealed weapons and perhaps most notably, banned almost all abortions in the state.

Mr DeSantis has had help in readying the ground for his candidacy.

A new political action committee supporting him, Never Back Down, which can raise unlimited funds, has been hiring staff in early voting states and running TV ads championing Mr DeSantis and knocking Trump.

Mr DeSantis, 44, was re-elected as governor just last year, trouncing his Democratic opponent by nearly 20 percentage points.