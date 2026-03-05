Florida family sues Google after AI chatbot allegedly coached suicide
AI generated
SAN FRANCISCO - The family of a Florida man who took his own life filed a suit against Google on March 4, alleging the company’s Gemini AI chatbot spent weeks manufacturing an elaborate delusional fantasy before aiding him in his suicide.
Jonathan Gavalas, 36, an executive at his father’s debt relief company in Jupiter, Florida, died on Oct 2, 2025.
His father, Mr Joel Gavalas, who found his body days later, filed the 42-page complaint on March 4 at a federal court in California, in which he alleges Google’s Gemini chatbot spent weeks grooming his son.
The lawsuit describes the chatbot manufacturing fake conspiracies, ordering Gavalas on an armed reconnaissance mission near Miami airport, and ultimately coaching him step-by-step through his own suicide. AFP