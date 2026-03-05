Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jonathan Gavalas died in October 2025, after allegedly being coached to commit suicide by Google's Gemini AI chatbot.

SAN FRANCISCO - The family of a Florida man who took his own life filed a suit against Google on March 4, alleging the company’s Gemini AI chatbot spent weeks manufacturing an elaborate delusional fantasy before aiding him in his suicide.

Jonathan Gavalas, 36, an executive at his father’s debt relief company in Jupiter, Florida, died on Oct 2, 2025.

His father, Mr Joel Gavalas, who found his body days later, filed the 42-page complaint on March 4 at a federal court in California, in which he alleges Google’s Gemini chatbot spent weeks grooming his son.

The lawsuit describes the chatbot manufacturing fake conspiracies, ordering Gavalas on an armed reconnaissance mission near Miami airport, and ultimately coaching him step-by-step through his own suicide. AFP







