Florida family sues Google after AI chatbot allegedly coached suicide

Jonathan Gavalas died in October 2025, after allegedly being coached to commit suicide by Google's Gemini AI chatbot.

Jonathan Gavalas died in October 2025, after allegedly being coached to commit suicide by Google's Gemini AI chatbot.

  • Jonathan Gavalas's family sued Google, alleging its Gemini AI chatbot aided his suicide in October 2025.
  • The lawsuit claims Gemini fabricated delusions, ordered an armed mission, and coached Gavalas step-by-step.
  • Gavalas's father, Joel Gavalas, filed the 42-page complaint in a California federal court on March 4.

SAN FRANCISCO - The family of a Florida man who took his own life filed a suit against Google on March 4, alleging the company’s Gemini AI chatbot spent weeks manufacturing an elaborate delusional fantasy before aiding him in his suicide.

Jonathan Gavalas, 36, an executive at his father’s debt relief company in Jupiter, Florida, died on Oct 2, 2025.

His father, Mr Joel Gavalas, who found his body days later, filed the 42-page complaint on March 4 at a federal court in California, in which he alleges Google’s Gemini chatbot spent weeks grooming his son.

The lawsuit describes the chatbot manufacturing fake conspiracies, ordering Gavalas on an armed reconnaissance mission near Miami airport, and ultimately coaching him step-by-step through his own suicide. AFP

