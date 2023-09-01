Florida assesses damage as Idalia drenches Carolinas

HORSESHOE BEACH, Florida - Tropical Storm Idalia on Thursday drenched the Carolinas with torrential rains that threatened to trigger flash flooding, while Florida officials began to assess the damage caused when the system tore through its Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane.

In Florida’s Big Bend region, Idalia left a tableau of toppled houses and destroyed vehicles in its wake and forced teams to make dozens of deep-water boat rescues, but overall the destruction was not as severe as feared.

There were three confirmed deaths linked to the storm and another in Georgia.

The backend of the storm was producing downpours that could bring up to 25cm in some spots along the coastline of North and South Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

As of midday, the centre of the storm was moving eastward off the North Carolina Coast, about 200km south-east of Cape Lookout as it carried winds of 105kmh. It was expected to travel out to sea on Thursday night.

The rough conditions in the Carolinas come a day after Idalia crashed ashore at Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend, where the state’s panhandle meets its peninsula, lashing the coast with sustained winds of up to 200kmh, torrential rains and pounding surf.

‘The house is still there’

Video images from Horseshoe Beach, about 50km south of landfall, showed scattered remains of trailer homes that were obliterated by Idalia, leaving only bare concrete platforms. Other trailer homes had toppled and slid into lagoons, and boat docks were reduced to piles of splintered lumber.

Mr John “Sparky” Abrandt, a 77-year-old retiree who lives in the community, said he felt relieved, however, when he saw the damage to his home, even though the windows were blown out and household items were scattered about.

“I’m feeling great. The house is still here,” he said.

Local, state and federal authorities will assess the full extent of damage in the days ahead. Insured property losses in Florida were projected to run US$9.36 billion (S$12.6 billion), investment bank UBS said in a research note.

“We’ve seen a lot of heart-breaking damage,” Governor Ron DeSantis said during an afternoon news briefing after touring three communities near where the storm made landfall.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for several hard-hit Florida counties, Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) director Deanne Criswell said, after touring the area with Mr DeSantis.