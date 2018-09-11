Florence strengthens into Category Four Hurricane: NHC

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Florence has strengthened further into a Category Four hurricane in the Atlantic, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday (Sept 10).

The system is located about 1,230 miles (1,985 km) east southeast of Cape Fear in North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (195 km/h), the NHC said.

US President Donald Trump has cancelled a rally that was planned for Friday in Jackson, Mississippi because of safety concerns due to the approach of Hurricane Florence, his campaign organisation said on Monday.