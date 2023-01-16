Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

FELTON, United States - Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard – it’s the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession.

“I’m so angry, it just makes me want to cry,” said Ms Shaffer, a 59-year-old Briton wearing boots covered in muck.

It was only a few days ago that she cleaned up her porch from the last storm, and now she has to start all over again.

Upstairs her belongings are safe but the furniture of her art studio on the ground floor is ruined.

In Felton, a town of 4,500 people tucked away in mountains and sequoia trees on the coast south of San Francisco, folks thought they knew the San Lorenzo River. It had burst its banks a few times in the past decade.

But this time was different, with locals saying they had never seen the waterway flood so wildly or so often.

Since Christmas, no fewer than eight storms have slammed California, fuelled by weather phenomena known as atmospheric rivers – long plumes of vapour up high in the atmosphere and stemming from the tropics. They carry huge amounts of water.

So in Felton, several parts of town woke up under water on New Year’s Day. Then again last Monday. Then yet again on Saturday.

“Three times in two weeks, that’s crazy,” said Mr Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents’ house near the river. In the garage, the high-water mark from the flooding last week almost reaches his head.

“Monday was the worst flood in 40 years,” said Mr Smith, who restores old cars for a living. Others in town share that assessment.

‘New normal’

It is hard to establish a direct link between these storms, which have claimed 19 lives in the state, and global warming. But scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events such as these winter storms wetter and wilder.

And in Felton, where sofas, garbage bins and other detritus lie haphazardly in flooded streets, people fear this violent weather augurs poorly for the future.