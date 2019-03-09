Flights resume at New Jersey's Newark airport after fire report shuts runways

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Flights at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport resumed on Saturday (March 9) after the airport closed its runways due to reports of a possible fire in the hold of a cargo plane that was diverted there, officials said.

The aircraft was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from Montreal, Canada, when it made an emergency landing in Newark at around 8.30am (9.30pm Singapore time), the Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter.

Firefighters responded to the scene and passengers were evacuated on emergency slides, the FAA said.