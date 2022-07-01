Flight trouble: Strained US airlines face July 4 test

NEW YORK (AFP) - US airlines are bracing customers for what will probably be another bumpy holiday weekend as the industry struggles to manage a surge in travel demand that probably exceeds its current capacity.

Mr Yu Su, a computer science professor at Ohio State University, was stranded last Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina after his connecting flight home never left.

The airline didn't cancel the 8.30pm flight until around midnight after numerous delays that created "the delusion of hope," said Mr Yu, who never got a clear explanation for the problem.

Such horror stories are common these days, sparking headlines that warn of airport chaos over the July 4th weekend and drawing scrutiny from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and others in Washington.

In recent days, plane tracking sites have reported hundreds of flight cancelations and thousands of delays.

In an effort to steer passengers away from "potentially challenging weekend travel days", Delta Air Lines announced on Tuesday (June 28) it would waive change fees for customers to shift one leg of their trip to within the July 1-8 period.

Although federal Covid-19 relief aid meant airlines didn't need to lay off staff, tens of thousands of workers left the industry after carriers urged early retirements.

Today's industry has about 15 per cent less staff compared with the pre-pandemic period to handle about 90 per cent of pre-2020 passenger volume, estimated analysts at Third Bridge, a consultancy.

Lack of crew was the problem for Ms Crystal Fricker's latest flight, which was cancelled an hour before she and two other travelers were scheduled to depart Raleigh, North Carolina for Indianapolis.

Unable to find different flights for all three, the group managed to track down a rental car - no small feat - and drove 10 1/2 hours, arriving at 1 am in time for meetings the next day.

"Pretty much every flight I've been on has had some kind of delay," said Ms Fricker, president of Pure Seed, an Oregon seed company.

Pilots are the most acute issue in a broad airline industry labor crunch, said Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally.

"There's no short-term fix," Mr McNally told AFP. "The issue becomes most pronounced during these seasonal peaks."