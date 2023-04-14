'Flash drought' frequency increasing due to climate change: Study

WASHINGTON - Dry spells known as flash droughts, with a surprisingly rapid onset and often devastating impact, are becoming more frequent as human activity warms the planet, according to a study published on Thursday.

Though droughts are generally thought of as long-term phenomena, some can occur quite suddenly, in a matter of weeks, when the conditions are right.

Global warming is a recipe for increasing those special conditions around the world, creating in certain areas a decrease in precipitation and increased evaporation, which dries out the soil more quickly.

For the study, published in the journal Science, researchers analysed a combination of satellite data and ground moisture readings from a period of over 60 years (1951 to 2014).

“Both flash and slow droughts are increasing” as global temperatures rise, lead author Xing Yuan told AFP.

But flash droughts are increasing more quickly “especially over Europe, North and East Asia, Sahel and west coast of South America,” he said.

The researcher, based out of China’s Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST), warned that the rapid onset of flash droughts gives humans little time to adapt, such as by diverting water resources or preparing for wildfires.

“The vegetation do not have enough time to adapt either,” he added.

Professor Yuan’s team used climate modelling to forecast how flash droughts will change under several possible greenhouse gas emission scenarios.

Even if emissions are moderate, flash droughts will continue to become more frequent across practically all regions. Under higher emissions scenarios, the trend would be more drastic.

Prof Yuan also said the data showed a general increase in drought onset speeds, with his team finding a “robust transition at global scale” of slow to flash droughts.

“We believe the reduction in emission can slow down this transition,” he told AFP.

The concept of flash drought emerged in the early 21st century, but has received more attention since the summer 2012 drought in the United States, which set in particularly quickly and caused more than US$30 billion (S$39 billion) in economic losses.

A commentary piece by two professors in the Netherlands, also published in Science, said the study’s warning “should be taken seriously” as the threat “may be even greater than they suggest”.