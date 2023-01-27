Five US officers charged with murder over beating of black man

WASHINGTON - US authorities on Thursday charged five officers, who are black, with second-degree murder over the fatal beating of a black man in the eastern state of Tennessee following a traffic stop.

Mr Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped on Jan 7 for what the Memphis Police Department said was reckless driving.

After a chase ensued, “police brutalised him to the point of being unrecognisable,” family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement.

The five officers were fired after an internal police investigation found them to have “violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid,” the MPD said last Friday.

Mr Nichols was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police, where he died on Jan 10.

“These officers were found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr Nichols,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said on Wednesday.

“This is not just a professional failing, this is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual. This incident was heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

The five officers – Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr – were additionally charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. All are now in police custody.

“The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre,” the family’s lawyers said.

Officials have said a video of the episode exists and will be released sometime after 6pm Central time on Friday (8am Saturday Singapore time).

“I expect you to feel outrage in the disregard of basic human rights,” Ms Davis said.