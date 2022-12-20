Five takeaways from congressional report calling for Trump charges

WASHINGTON - Much of the detail on former president Donald Trump’s alleged misconduct aired on Monday by the panel probing the 2021 US Capitol insurrection had already been made public.

But a summary of the upcoming report on the congressional committee’s findings was full of titbits that had not come out before.

Here are five takeaways from the 154-page document.

1. Trump was the ‘central’ cause of the violence

“(The) evidence has led to an overriding and straightforward conclusion: The central cause of Jan 6 was one man, former president Donald Trump, who many others followed,” the summary reads.

“None of the events of Jan 6 would have happened without him.”

2. Laws Trump and others allegedly broke

The document explicitly sets out the multiple criminal statutes it says Mr Trump violated his bid to cling to power – justifying its referrals for insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstructing an official proceeding.

None of M Trump’s aides was referred to the Justice Department under specific statutes, but the summary suggests there could be sufficient evidence to charge Trump lawyer John Eastman and “others”.

The summary details 17 findings undergirding its reasoning for criminal referrals, alleging that Mr Trump knew the fraud allegations he was pushing were false and that his decision to declare victory falsely “was premeditated”.

3. Seditious conspiracy?

The summary raises the possibility of additional “seditious conspiracy” charges against Trump similar to those levelled against members of the Oath Keepers militia over the insurrection.

“The Department of Justice, through its investigative tools that exceed those of this committee, may have evidence sufficient to prosecute President Trump under Sections 372 and 2384.” it reads.

“Accordingly, we believe sufficient evidence exists for a criminal referral of President Trump under these two statutes.”

Committee member Jamie Raskin said after the hearing any potential further charges, beyond the four it has recommended, would be “a judgment that the Department of Justice will have to make.”