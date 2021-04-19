Five people injured in Louisiana shooting

LOUISIANA (REUTERS) - Five people were hospitalized after being shot and critically injured in an incident at a liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana, KSLA, a CBS-affiliated television station, reported late Sunday (April 18).

It wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible for the shooting. Authorities described the injuries as life-threatening, the report said.

Four people were outside the store, in Hearne Avenue, Shreveport, while one person was inside the store when the shooting happened, according to the report.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact local police.

Eleven police units were at the scene where the incident happened around 9 pm local time Sunday, the report said.

In shootings across the United States since mid-March, a man opened fire in early April at a Texas cabinet-making plant where he worked, killing one person and wounding six before he was arrested, authorities said.

Eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy at a real estate office in Orange, California.

Earlier this month, Biden announced limited measures to tackle gun violence that included a crackdown on self-assembled "ghost guns." But more stringent measures face an uphill battle in a divided Congress, where Republican lawmakers have long opposed any new gun limits.

This story is developing.