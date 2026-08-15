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Five killed in Michigan shooting, suspect found dead, police say

The suspect fled the scene before troopers arrived, prompting a manhunt.

NEW YORK - A man suspected of shooting and killing five people in northern Michigan on Aug 14 was found dead after a manhunt, Michigan State Police said in a statement on social media.

One victim remained hospitalised in critical condition, the police said.

Troopers were dispatched around 11.40am local time (1540 GMT) to a home in Missaukee County, Michigan, after a report of a shooting. Officers found three people dead and a fourth person wounded, the state police said.

The suspect, identified by police as 39-year-old Chad Hickman, fled the scene before troopers arrived, prompting a manhunt.

During the search for the suspect, investigators discovered another deceased victim at a second residence.

Troopers later located Hickman's vehicle near a wooded area close to Whitlock Lake, where they found Hickman and another person dead, police said.

"This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved," said Lieutenant Ashley Miller, cited in the police statement.

Police did not release the names, ages or genders of the victims, saying next-of-kin notifications were underway. REUTERS