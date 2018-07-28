Five dead in killings tied to Texas nursing home shooting

HOUSTON ((NYTIMES) - Three people were shot to death at a Texas nursing home on Friday night (July 27) and two others were found dead at a nearby residence, in what authorities said were related episodes.

The police in Robstown, Texas, about 32km west of Corpus Christi, responded to an "active shooting" at the Retama Manor Nursing Centre at about 7pm on Friday.

Three people were found dead at the nursing home, and the killer was among the dead, said Mr Herman Rodriguez, a spokesman for the city.

Officials did not specifically say how the killer had died, although they said the threat at the nursing home had been "neutralised" by the time officers arrived.

"We are looking at a murder investigation," Chief Erasmo Flores of the Robstown Police Department said in a statement.

Two people were found dead at the home of one of the people killed at the nursing home, Mr Rodriguez said. He said family members went to the residence and discovered the bodies.

It was unclear how those two people died, but Mr Rodriguez called the attack at the nursing home the "primary shooting".

#BREAKING: Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said three people are dead after a shooting at Retama Manor Nursing Home in the 600 block of E. Avenue J. @callerdotcom pic.twitter.com/MYrlDEERua — Alexandria Rodriguez 🚨 (@Caller_AR) July 28, 2018

Robstown is a city of about 11,500 people. The nursing home is a for-profit senior care community, with about 94 beds, according to the police.

"This is a profound incident that doesn't really transpire too often in Robstown," Mr Rodriguez said in an interview with local news media on Friday. "We're a small community and a lot of the families, we know each other."

More than 50 people were gathered in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store across the street from the nursing home, Ms Daisy Velasquez, an assistant manager of the shop, said in an interview on Friday night.

Family members of nursing home residents were waiting there to hear more from the authorities, she said.

She said police officers entered the store on Friday night and told employees to lock all their doors.

Authorities first told the employees that there was a reported robbery, she said, then corrected themselves to say it was a shooting.