‘First step in a steep uphill climb’: Experts have low hopes for US-China breakthrough on Blinken visit

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Beijing on Saturday for a meeting with his counterpart, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, with low expectations for any breakthrough in the rancorous relationship.
At best, analysts say, this is a resumption of top level diplomacy; Mr Blinken’s original visit was to have been in February, but was cancelled amid a diplomatic row over an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the US.
The US eventually shot the balloon down. The incident plunged relations to a new low.
Mr Blinken also has to contend with China hawks in Washington, especially in Congress, where many view China as an enemy, compete with each other to be more hawkish, and are ready to pounce on any hint of the Joe Biden administration being soft on Beijing.
There are some exceptions. In a tweet on Friday, California Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat, wrote: “It’s good that (Secretary Blinken) is going to China. I have confidence that he will play an important role in establishing lines of communication between our leaders, including our militaries.”
The atmosphere is not positive. Mr Qin Gang, in a phone call with Mr Blinken this week ahead of his visit, told the Secretary of State the US should “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday.
Dr Michael Swaine, senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank, said on a webcast on Thursday that it was a good thing to have low expectations.
The trip is “possibly the beginning of meetings that will put a floor under the relationship, reduce tensions to some degree and provide a basis for cooperating or developing lines of cooperation in the future,” he said.
“But it’s the first step in what I think is going to be a fairly steep uphill climb.”
Ms Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Programme at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told ST that the best outcome would be an agreement to reinvigorate communication channels that have fallen into abeyance, in particular, military-to-military ones.
Other best case outcomes would be to “re-start cooperation on issues where there are convergent interests (climate, food security, global health); and to hold more bilateral engagements,” she said.
But, she cautioned: “I don’t think China wants to give Blinken a win.”
Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict, Mr Blinken told reporters on Friday, hours before his departure to Beijing, at a joint press conference with Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.
The first objective of the trip is to establish “open and empowered communications so that our two countries responsibly manage our relationship, including by discussing challenges, by addressing misperceptions, and avoiding miscalculations,” Mr Blinken said.
The second is to “advance US interests and values and those we share with allies and partners around the world, including speaking directly and candidly about our very real concerns on a range of issues.”
The third objective, he said was to explore the potential for cooperation on transnational challenges such as global economic stability, illicit synthetic drugs, climate change and global health.
Asked for his perspective on US-China relations, Dr Balakrishnan said “there are many global, planetary issues – climate, pandemics, even cyber security – which require the United States and China to work off the same page and be key pillars for a global system which will help increase resilience to threats to welfare, health, and prosperity for people all over the world.”
“The trip is essential, but not sufficient,” he said.
“There are fundamental differences in outlook, in values. And it takes time for mutual respect and strategic trust to be built in. So it’s important, but… I hope people don’t have excessive expectations on that front.”