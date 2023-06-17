‘First step in a steep uphill climb’: Experts have low hopes for US-China breakthrough on Blinken visit

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Beijing on Saturday for a meeting with his counterpart, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, with low expectations for any breakthrough in the rancorous relationship.

At best, analysts say, this is a resumption of top level diplomacy; Mr Blinken’s original visit was to have been in February, but was cancelled amid a diplomatic row over an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the US.

The US eventually shot the balloon down. The incident plunged relations to a new low.

Mr Blinken also has to contend with China hawks in Washington, especially in Congress, where many view China as an enemy, compete with each other to be more hawkish, and are ready to pounce on any hint of the Joe Biden administration being soft on Beijing.

There are some exceptions. In a tweet on Friday, California Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat, wrote: “It’s good that (Secretary Blinken) is going to China. I have confidence that he will play an important role in establishing lines of communication between our leaders, including our militaries.”

The atmosphere is not positive. Mr Qin Gang, in a phone call with Mr Blinken this week ahead of his visit, told the Secretary of State the US should “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Dr Michael Swaine, senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank, said on a webcast on Thursday that it was a good thing to have low expectations.

The trip is “possibly the beginning of meetings that will put a floor under the relationship, reduce tensions to some degree and provide a basis for cooperating or developing lines of cooperation in the future,” he said.

“But it’s the first step in what I think is going to be a fairly steep uphill climb.”

Ms Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Programme at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told ST that the best outcome would be an agreement to reinvigorate communication channels that have fallen into abeyance, in particular, military-to-military ones.

Other best case outcomes would be to “re-start cooperation on issues where there are convergent interests (climate, food security, global health); and to hold more bilateral engagements,” she said.

But, she cautioned: “I don’t think China wants to give Blinken a win.”

Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict, Mr Blinken told reporters on Friday, hours before his departure to Beijing, at a joint press conference with Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.