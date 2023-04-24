First real-world study shows generative AI boosted worker productivity by 14%

NEW YORK – Customer service workers at a Fortune 500 software firm who were given access to generative artificial intelligence tools became 14 per cent more productive on average than those who were not, with the least-skilled workers reaping the most benefit.

That is according to a new study by researchers at Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who tested the impact of generative AI tools on productivity at the company over the course of a year.

The research marks the first time the impact of generative AI tools on work has been measured outside the lab.

Prior studies have benchmarked the capabilities of large language models against tasks in fields like law and medicine – showing that, for example, GPT-4 aces the bar exam in the 90th percentile. Other research has tested the tech’s impact on workers’ performance of isolated writing tasks in small-scale laboratory settings.

The results of some of these earlier experiments showed the potential, at times surprising, of large-language models in the workplace, said Mr Erik Brynjolfsson, director of the Digital Economy Lab at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centred AI. But until the tools are tested in the real world, he said, their impact remains mostly speculative.

“Having people use it for over a year in this company, you get a much better sense of how that translates into real-world productivity,” Mr Brynjolfsson, one of the study’s co-authors, said in an interview. “As far as I know, this is the first time it’s been done in a real-world setting.”

Mr Brynjolfsson, alongside MIT researchers Danielle Li and Lindsey Raymond, tracked the performance of more than 5,000 customer support agents, based primarily in the Philippines, across key metrics like how quickly and successfully workers were able to solve clients’ problems.

The agents were divided into groups: Some were given access to the AI tools – trained on a large set of successful customer service conversations – and others were not.

The name of the company, which specialises in enterprise software for small and medium-sized US businesses, was not disclosed in the report.

Gains for low-skilled workers

One of the study’s findings was that novice workers benefited most from the tech, the researchers said.

With the assistance of AI, the firm’s least-skilled workers were able to get their work done 35 per cent faster.

New workers’ performance also improved much more rapidly with the assistance of AI than without: According to the study, agents with two months of experience who were aided by AI performed just as well or better in many ways than agents with over six months of experience who worked without AI.