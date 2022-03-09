First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

(From left) Surgeon Bartley Griffith with patient David Bennett, who received a heart implant from a genetically modified pig (right). PHOTOS: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The first person to receive a pig heart transplant has died two months after the historic procedure, the hospital that carried out the surgery said on Wednesday (March 9).

Mr David Bennett, 57, who died on Tuesday, had received his transplant on Jan 7, University of Maryland Medical System said in a statement.

"His condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours," said the statement.

More On This Topic
In a first, US man receives a heart from a genetically altered pig
US patient in groundbreaking pig's heart transplant has a violent criminal record

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top