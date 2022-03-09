First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The first person to receive a pig heart transplant has died two months after the historic procedure, the hospital that carried out the surgery said on Wednesday (March 9).

Mr David Bennett, 57, who died on Tuesday, had received his transplant on Jan 7, University of Maryland Medical System said in a statement.

"His condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours," said the statement.