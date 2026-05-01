First direct US-Venezuela flight in years arrives in Caracas

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American Airlines Flight 3599 symbolises the end of Venezuela’s years-long isolation by the US.

– The first direct flight between the US and Venezuela in seven years landed on April 30 in Caracas, a new sign of thawing relations after Washington deposed leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.

The flight operated by Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines, took off at 10.26am local time from Miami en route to Caracas, where the US has resumed diplomatic ties after years of tension.

Flight 3599 touched down less than three hours later.

Its manifest included senior officials from Washington flying to Caracas to meet the government, a prospect unthinkable just months ago.

Some took selfies as they disembarked.

The flight symbolises the end of Venezuela’s years-long isolation by the US.

It also marks the reintegration of the Caribbean country into global airspace after a mass stay-away by airlines late in 2025 , at the height of a US pressure campaign on Maduro.

To celebrate, two Venezuelan fire service trucks hosed the plane on the tarmac after its arrival.

Ms Isabel Parra, a travel agent originally from Venezuela, said she had not returned to the country since 2018 and was “super excited”.

“For years we had to go through Curacao, the Dominican Republic or Bogota, so having this direct flight is a real pleasure,” Ms Parra said.

She said the inaugural flight cost US$3,000 (S$3,800) but that ticket prices were expected to drop quickly, particularly once American Airlines starts a second round-trip daily flight on May 21.

Mr Oscar Fuentes, a 64-year-old Houston-based lawyer, was among the passengers queuing to board the return flight to Miami.

“It’s going to make life so much easier. Tonight, I’ll be able to sleep in my own bed!” said Mr Fuentes, who previously had to transit through the Dominican Republic.

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The flight featured a special Venezuelan menu of corn pancakes known as cachapas and a Venezuelan-style chicken salad, according to the airline.

Representatives of the city of Miami, a hub for Latin Americans that sees itself as a gateway to the region, greeted passengers at the gate, as did Venezuela’s Ambassador to Washington Felix Plasencia.

The US charge d’affaires in Venezuela, Mr John Barrett, was waiting at the other end.

“Today marks a new historic chapter in relations” between Washington and Caracas, he said in Spanish, adding that Venezuela was now “open for business.”

Some 1.2 million Venezuelans live in the US, and the thaw is expected to boost the US business presence in the South American nation, which has the world’s largest proven oil reserves.

But US President Donald Trump has also been moving aggressively to remove Venezuelans from the US, terminating a programme that shielded migrants from deportation back to the crime-ridden nation.

US forces on Jan 3 carried out a deadly raid in Caracas, snatching long-time US nemesis Maduro and flying him and his wife to New York to face charges of drug trafficking, which they deny.

Maduro was replaced by his vice-president, Ms Delcy Rodriguez, who has largely cooperated with Washington despite her ideological background.

Mr Trump has voiced satisfaction with her policies towards US companies and has tried to enforce compliance by threatening violence. Venezuela has moved to open its oil and mining sectors to private investment.

Mr Trump in turn has started an easing of sanctions on Venezuela, with measures imposed personally on Ms Rodriguez dropped.

American Airlines, which is based in Texas and has a large network in Latin America, started flights to Venezuela in 1987 and carried the highest number of passengers between the two countries.

It ended flights in 2019 as relations deteriorated, with the US and other Western and Latin American nations declaring Maduro to be illegitimate after an election marred by irregularities.

The US State Department continues to call on Americans to reconsider travel to Venezuela due to widespread crime but in March ended its blanket warning against any travel.

The new flight comes despite trouble in the aviation industry, which has been hit hard by a sharp rise in oil prices after the US and Israel attacked Iran. AFP