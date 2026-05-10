Fervent and fake: High-glam AI avatars boost Trump ahead of midterms

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US President Donald Trump himself has posted on his Truth Social platform a video of an AI avatar that pushed unfounded allegations against California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

WASHINGTON – Clad in swimsuits or military fatigues, the blonde women lavish praise on US President Donald Trump and tear into his rivals – but these influencers are AI-generated, flooding tech platforms with fervent political messaging ahead of the US midterm election.

The rise of hyper-realistic AI avatars – parroting Mr Trump’s political slogans such as “America First” and echoing his talking points on issues such as immigration – underscores the use of new technology in efforts to energise his Make America Great Again (MAGA) conservative base.

“Where are all my MAGA friends at? If you voted for Trump, say it loud in the comments and you’ve got yourself a new follower from Texas,” an AI-created woman declares on TikTok, sporting a red MAGA hat.

“Trump is the future of America,” reads text overlaid on another AI-generated TikTok video depicting a teenage girl on a beach, US flag fluttering in the background.

In an Instagram clip set to the Village People’s YMCA, an avatar portraying a “MAGA patriot” says she “came out of the closet as a Trump supporter”.

It is not clear who is behind the AI accounts and whether they are part of a coordinated influence operation ahead of the November elections that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of Congress.

Earlier in 2026 , Mr Trump himself posted on his Truth Social platform a video of a platinum blonde AI avatar – sporting the high-glam look popular among his fans – that pushed unfounded corruption allegations against California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

‘Shape public opinion’

In recent months, US media have detected hundreds of AI-generated pro-Trump influencers – young men and women depicted in military fatigues or dressed as immigration agents – commenting on hot-button political issues including abortion and the Iran conflict.

The Governance and Responsible AI Lab (GRAIL) at Purdue University has also tracked numerous such accounts across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

“The growing wave of political AI influencers amid the 2026 elections is a glimpse into a future where hyper-targeted AI content can be used to shape public opinion,” Mr Andrew Yoon of CivAI, a non-profit focused on AI’s capabilities and dangers, told AFP.

Such content is “increasingly difficult to detect, especially when made by sophisticated operators”, Mr Yoon said.

As AI technology becomes more and more sophisticated, online manipulation using phoney influencers could “become even more personalised and difficult to control,” he added.

One AI influencer on Instagram – featuring a lifelike female soldier posing alongside Trump – amassed nearly a million followers before the account was suspended.

Referring to the synthetic soldier, Ms Justine Moore, an AI-focused partner at Silicon Valley investor Andreessen Horowitz, wrote on X: “I’m genuinely floored by how many dudes are following influencers that are clearly AI.”

‘Financial profit’

The influencers compete for online attention with anti-Trump AI accounts, including a Facebook page that depicts the President riding a tricycle down a rubbish-strewn street in grubby clothes or fleeing a sword-wielding mob.

Disinformation typically surges around elections, propelled by automated bots, trolls and phoney accounts that amplify false narratives and push them into mainstream political discourse.

The potential for manipulation is multiplying with AI.

Researchers warn that AI deepfakes – used to target global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky – can influence voter turnout and distort geopolitical events.

The pro-Trump influencers also highlight how technology can place lifelike human faces on disinformation, pairing them with realistic voices and talking points – creating the illusion of a legitimate political movement.

While promoting Mr Trump, some AI influencers also appear focused on boosting engagement, attracting followers and promoting commercial products.

The bio of one pro-Trump AI influencer on Instagram directed users to a website selling MAGA-themed artwork priced up to US$500 (S$630).

“Many of them are driven by commercialisation goals, using politics as a means rather than an end,” Dr Daniel Schiff, an assistant professor at Purdue University and co-director of GRAIL, told AFP.

As election season approaches, Dr Schiff said he expects a rise in AI-generated political messaging – with “financial profit” being the primary goal of creating synthetic influencers. AFP