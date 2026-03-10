Fertiliser prices surge from Iran war, squeezing weary US farmers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

About 33 per cent of the world's fertilisers transit through the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has halted since the war in Iran broke out on Feb 28.

WASHINGTON – American farmers are again feeling the squeeze after a year marked by trade turmoil and low crop prices, with the US-Israeli war on Iran fuelling a fertiliser cost surge as planting season approaches.

Mr Jim Martin, an Illinois farmer who grows soya beans, corn and other crops, said fertiliser and input costs were “everybody’s nightmare right now”.

While he considers himself lucky enough to have already bought what he needs for this planting season, costs are “still the highest that they’ve been in years”, he told AFP.

Around 33 per cent of the world’s fertilisers transit through the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has all but halted since the war broke out , according to analytics firm Kpler.

US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran on Feb 28 sparked a war that has caused regional chaos, with missiles flying across the strait snarling maritime traffic.

About 35 per cent of fertiliser in the US is imported, said Ms Veronica Nigh, chief economist at The Fertilizer Institute.

This includes phosphorus and nitrogen from the Middle East, she added.

Costs of urea, a nitrogen fertiliser, rose nearly 30 per cent per short ton (907kg) between the week of Feb 27 and the week of March 6, she said.

“Without strategically prioritising the delivery of critical farm inputs such as urea, ammonia, nitrogen, phosphate and sulphur-based products, the US risks a shortfall in crops,” American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall warned on March 9 .

He added in his letter to US President Donald Trump that such a production shock could fuel inflation across the US economy.

‘Tremendous’ stress

Most US producers would have already acquired a lot of their fertiliser supplies for the year, said American Soybean Association economist Jacquie Holland.

“But because prices have been so high, we saw a lot of producers this year wait till the last minute to book those supplies,” she told AFP.

Those farmers bear the brunt of soaring costs.

Others like Iowa-based Aaron Lehman, who grows corn, soya beans and oats, fret about the autumn planting season.

The fertiliser problem comes as other costs – for pesticides, seeds and healthcare – have gone up, Mr Lehman told AFP.

“Farmers are under a tremendous amount of economic stress,” he said.

He noted the number of farm bankruptcies was up, as were the amounts that farmers are borrowing.

While Mr Trump in 2025 announced US$12 billion (S$15 billion) in one-time payments to help farmers hit by lower crop prices, trade uncertainty and other issues, this was “not enough” to offset the pressures, Mr Lehman said.

Caught by surprise

“People are extremely worried just because there’s so much uncertainty” about how long the war in the Middle East would last, Mr Lehman added.

“To be honest, it’s not something that we feel adequately prepared for.”

Ms Nigh estimates that about 50 per cent of agricultural production can be attributed to fertiliser use.

If farmers pulled back on fertilisers due to the price surge, there would be lower output and, in turn, less revenue for struggling producers.

Farmers could also shift away from crops like corn that need more fertilisers.

Mr Martin, the Illinois farmer, said: “My planning is already done for the year, but there might be a change to more soya bean acres.”

Beyond the high price of inputs, crop prices have also been near multi-year lows, he added.

“It’s kind of a double-whammy,” said Mr Martin. AFP



