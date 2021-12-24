Fellow Democrat delivers a moody Christmas for Biden

United States President Joe Biden heads into a less than ideal Christmas this weekend grappling with the rampaging Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and bruised from a failure to secure passage for his signature legislation - because of a fellow Democrat.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin became the talk of the capital this week when he torpedoed Mr Biden's US$1.75 trillion (S$2.38 trillion) Build Back Better (BBB) plan - indirectly also underscoring the party's vulnerability heading into critical midterm elections next November.