FedEx sues US for refund on Trump’s emergency tariffs

PHOTO: REUTERS

LOS ANGELES - Global transportation company FedEx on Feb 23 filed a lawsuit in the US Court of International Trade seeking a refund for

President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs,

which the US Supreme Court deemed illegal last week.

“Plaintiffs seek for themselves a full refund from Defendants of all IEEPA duties Plaintiffs have paid to the United States,” FedEx said in the lawsuit, referring to tariffs Mr Trump imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

FedEx did not provide the dollar value of the refund it is seeking.

FedEx in its lawsuit named US Customs and Border Protection, the agency’s commissioner Rodney Scott and the United States of America as defendants. CBP and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Washington, DC-based Crowell & Moring is representing FedEx in the lawsuit and referred Reuters to the company, which did not immediately comment.

Crowell & Moring also represents discount club retailer Costco, cosmetics firm Revlon, eyewear seller EssilorLuxottica and other companies in IEEPA tariff refund cases. REUTERS

