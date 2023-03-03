Fed speech scrapped after participant shows porn in Zoom room

Fed Governor Christopher Waller's speech was cancelled when a participant displayed pornography that was visible to viewers on Zoom. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
43 min ago

WASHINGTON – A virtual event featuring Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller was scrapped on Thursday after a participant displayed pornographic content that was visible to viewers.

Mr Waller had planned to deliver remarks on the economic outlook to the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America, which was hosting the event.

Thursday’s programme “was the victim of a teleconferencing or Zoom hijacking,” Mr Brent Tjarks, executive director of the group, said via email. “We are working with Zoom and information technology support to ensure this deeply regrettable incident never happens again.”

After releasing Mr Waller’s prepared remarks, the Fed said in a statement that “there are technical difficulties with Governor Waller’s virtual event and it has been cancelled.” BLOOMBERG

