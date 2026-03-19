Fears rise over Iran’s partially enriched uranium pile falling into wrong hands as war deepens 

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A satellite image shows damaged buildings at Isfahan military garrison after reported airstrikes, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Iran's Isfahan province on March 8.

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– The blockaded Strait of Hormuz and escalated attacks on energy infrastructure across the Middle East may be generating all the headlines, but a quieter and potentially graver threat could arise from within Iran, posed by its partially enriched stockpile of nuclear materials.

US President Donald Trump, who has said preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons was one of his objectives for launching the ongoing military campaign, is believed to be considering a risky operation to remove radioactive material from deep inside Iran.

During an Oval Office press conference on March 16, Mr Trump was asked if it might be necessary to use a limited ground force to secure Iran’s nuclear materials.

He refused to respond, calling it a “stupid” question. “If any president answered those questions, they shouldn’t be president,” he said.

However, if it is carried out, such a mission would rank among the most daring US military undertakings, involving special teams trained in handling nuclear materials to locate and extract Iran’s stockpile of 60 per cent-enriched uranium estimated at 440.9kg.

If enriched further to 80 per cent, which experts say is possible within a month, the stockpile is theoretically enough to make 10 or so nuclear bombs. The process of weaponisation, however, can take a year. At present, Iran is not believed to possess the advanced metallurgy and engineering to produce a deliverable nuclear warhead.

But even if the uranium is not enriched further, it can be used to make “dirty bombs” that can be an instrument of terror in the wrong hands, such as rogue military factions in Iran; or regional terror proxies like militant groups Hezbollah or Hamas; or terrorist groups like ISIS. They can also pose a risk if left unsecured or released accidentally.

The world’s nuclear watchdog, the Geneva-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has distanced itself from a possible US military mission. The IAEA could never participate “in any military operation of any kind”, its di rector- g eneral, Dr Rafael Grossi, told reporters in Washington on March 18.

Where and in what state?

Mystery surrounds the exact state and location of Iran’s nuclear material. Verification by international inspectors has been suspended since the June 2025 US-Israeli strikes that damaged Iran’s key nuclear sites at Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

Nearly all of Iran’s enriched material is believed to be in gaseous form (uranium hexafluoride ), which is both radioactive and chemically toxic. It is stored in small canisters, roughly the size of a scuba tank.

About half of the stockpile lies in the underground nuclear facility near Isfahan, buried so deep that even the largest US munitions would not be able to destroy it.

The other half is thought to be under the rubble of some of the other complexes that were bombed or hidden in other secret facilities.

Iran has repeatedly said that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a March 14 interview with a US TV network that Tehran had no immediate plans to retrieve the enriched uranium from under the rubble and would only consider doing so under IAEA supervision.

What can go wrong?

But experts have highlighted several concerns amid the war and instability in Iran.

“If the central government in Iran collapses, this material may fall into the hands of non-state actors or rogue military factions in Iran,” said Dr Joseph Rodgers, deputy director and fellow with the Project on Nuclear Issues at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

He outlined two other risks as well. “Iran could rush to build a rudimentary nuclear weapon using the existing stockpile of 60 per cent enriched uranium,” Dr Rodgers said in a March 13 analysis.

Theoretically, it could craft crude truck bombs, which are thousands of times stronger than conventional explosives, from the 60 per cent uranium. But he asserted that Iran lacks the expertise and specialised facilities to do this.

“Alternatively, if the Iranian government retains access to the stockpile after this conflict, it could reconstitute a limited enrichment capacity and enrich this material to 90 per cent, enabling Iran to develop more sophisticated nuclear weapons,” he said.

The future of Iran’s nuclear stockpile may parallel the political future of Iran, said Dr Jennifer Gordon, the director of the Nuclear Energy Policy Initiative at the Atlantic Council.

It was possible that a future government could allow inspections to resume, she said in a March 11 note, but if the regime feels that it remains under threat, then it could be more motivated to rebuild nuclear weapons capabilities.

The current risk of nuclear terrorism or nuclear material moving to the black market is low, said Ms Kelsey Davenport, the d irector of Nonproliferation Policy at the Arms Control Association, a Washington-based non-partisan organisation that promotes public understanding of arms control policies.

“Non-state actors would face challenges in accessing enriched uranium and it is unlikely they would have the infrastructure to enrich it to weapons grade and convert it to the metallic form necessary for a warhead core,” she said in a March 10 brief.

But the bets are off if the current Iranian government implode s . That would increase the risk that nuclear materials will be stolen or diverted to undeclared sites, she said. “There is also a risk that Iranian nuclear scientists may be willing to sell their expertise to state, or non-state, nuclear weapons aspirants,” she added.

Has ‘dirty bomb’ been used?

In addition, experts have highlighted the danger of a “dirty bom b”, which combines conventional explosives like TNT with radioactive material. When detonated, the blast scatters the radioactive particles over an area, contaminating it rather than causing a nuclear chain reaction.

Dr Can Kasapoglu, a non-r esident senior fellow at Hudson Institute, wrote in a January 2026 analysis that Iran may have already carried out one “dirty bomb” attack.

He referenced the ballistic missile attacks by Iran at US bases in Iraq on Jan 8, 2020, in retaliation for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s killing ordered by Mr Trump during his first term as president.

No immediate deaths occurred from these attacks. But Dr Kasapoglu’s research, published on the Hudson website, documented evidence that Iran used radiological or toxic warheads. US troops reported traumatic brain injuries, symptoms like thyroid cancer risks and neuropsychiatric changes , indicating possible dirty bomb use, he said.

Decades before the 2020 strike, senior regime figures had already framed radiological weapons as legitimate instruments of state security, he noted. The view was articulated publicly in 1987 by President Hashemi Rafsanjani, who argued that such capabilities were essential to the Islamic r epublic’s defensive architecture, Dr Kasapoglu wrote.

A UN Security Council Resolution obliges all nations to develop comprehensive measures to secure nuclear, chemical and biological materials.

“If the extraction of Iran’s stockpile is not attempted soon, the regime may distribute the stockpile across clandestine facilities, increasing the likelihood of lost material,” Dr Rodgers said.

Is ground operation unavoidable?

If it pursues its objective to deny the possibility of a nuclear weapon to Iran, the Trump administration will likely face a stark choice: mount a hazardous ground operation or attempt an uncertain negotiated handover with Tehran.

The US Department of Energy and the semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration have the capability to rapidly deploy technical experts and specialised equipment anywhere in the world on short notice to safely characterise, stabilise, package and remove nuclear materials.

“The Mobile Uranium Facility was designed to package and remove highly enriched uranium from a ‘less than secure state’,” said Ms Davenport.

But deploying it in Iran would require a large ground operation, likely including cargo planes and complex logistical suppor t, that could put a greater number of US personnel at risk for a longer period, she said.

“Furthermore, uranium enriched to 60 per cent, even in gas form, can sustain a fission reaction, making it more dangerous to transport,” she wrote.

“Troops will need special safety gear to handle the material, particularly if any of the canisters are compromised, and adequate protection if any highly enriched uranium is transited out of the country,” she added.

“The military does have units that train for responding to WMD (weapons of mass destruction) threats, but any operation would still be risky.”