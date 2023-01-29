Fears of unrest dissipate in US after police beating video released

MEMPHIS - Graphic video of five US police officers brutally beating a young Black man who later died in hospital was met with widespread shock on Saturday, even as concerns receded of a violent public backlash to the distressing footage.

The video, which shows police in the city of Memphis repeatedly kicking and punching 29-year-old Tyre Nichols as he moans and calls out for his mother, was played widely on national TV and online, triggering anger, disgust and calls for police reform.

Downtown Memphis was quiet on Saturday morning with only a handful of stores open for business, while others remained closed with windows boarded up, after peaceful demonstrations on Friday evening.

Mr Andrew Lewis, an African American entrepreneur in Memphis, said watching the video broke his heart.

“You really don’t get a sense of how far people can beat on a man for, you know, 30 plus minutes,” said Mr Lewis, who is 29.

Ms Nancy Schulte, 69, who works at a hotel in downtown Memphis, said she lost respect for city police after viewing the grim footage.

“It’s just a horrible thing,” said Ms Schulte. “Watching five big guys beat the living heck out of this man.”

‘It must end’

Five Memphis officers, who are all Black, were charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Nichols, who died in hospital on Jan 10 three days after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving.

The lengthy video footage from police body cameras released on Friday evening shows a group of officers detaining Nichols, attempting to take him down using a Taser, then giving chase as he evades them.

Subsequent segments – the footage runs about an hour in total, and is audio-only in parts – show Nichols calling for his mother, and groaning as officers repeatedly assault him.

“They had beat him to a pulp,” Nichols’ mother, Mrs RowVaughn Wells, told CNN on Friday. “He had bruises all over. His head was swollen like a watermelon. His neck was bursting because of the swelling.”

Calls grew louder for comprehensive police reform in America as Nichols’ death showed how little progress had been made since George Floyd, a Black man died at the hands of a white police officer in 2020, which triggered massive, sometimes violent protests across the country.