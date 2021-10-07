FDA reviewing data on mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccine boosters, says Fauci

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Data that may show the safety and effectiveness of mixing and matching boosters of different Covid-19 shots are under review by the United States regulators, presidential adviser Anthony Fauci said.

A study of adults who received booster doses of different Covid-19 vaccines from their original shots has been completed, Dr Fauci said in an interview on Bloomberg Television's Balance Of Power With David Westin, and the data have been presented to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The data on mixing shots "have been presented in a package to the FDA, I believe", Dr Fauci said. "Right now, it's in the process of discussing with the FDA.

The National Institutes of Health study looked at the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of mixing and matching of the three US authorised vaccines for booster purposes.

The vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech has been cleared as a booster for vulnerable people, such as the elderly and immunocompromised. Next up for the FDA and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is consideration of boosters from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee of outside experts will meet next Thursday (Oct 14) and Friday to discuss those shots, the agency said.

Mixing and matching boosters has become an increasingly important issue for maximising effectiveness and avoiding rare side effects that have been associated with some shots.

Denmark and Sweden paused the use of Moderna's shot in some younger people because of concerns about heart inflammation. Other shots have also been linked to side effects such as blood clots.