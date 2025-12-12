FDA intends to put most serious warning on Covid-19 vaccines, CNN reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intends to put a ‘black box’ warning on Covid-19 vaccines, CNN reported on Dec 12, citing two people familiar with the agency’s plans.

The ‘black box’ is the most serious type of warning, which highlights major risks such as serious side effects and restrictions.

The plan to install the warnings for Covid-19 shots is being orchestrated by Dr Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s chief medical and scientific officer and director of the agency’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the report added.

Dr Prasad told staffers in a memo in November that Covid-19 shots probably contributed to the deaths of at least 10 children who died of heart inflammation.

Vaccine makers Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax, as well as the US Department of Health and Human Services, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.

The FDA is investigating deaths potentially related to Covid-19 vaccines across multiple age groups as part of a safety review, a HHS spokesperson said on Dec 9.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has previously said the agency was looking at such deaths in young people.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a long time vaccine sceptic , has sharply changed government policy on Covid-19 vaccines, limiting access to people aged 65 and above, as well as those with underlying conditions.

The plan to add the warning has not been finalised and may still change, CNN reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the plans for the warnings, expected to be unveiled by the end of 2025, would be applied only to mRNA vaccines or all Covid-19 vaccines, and if they would apply to all age groups, the report added.

Vaccines from Pfizer and partner BioNTech and Moderna use messenger RNA technology, while Novavax’s shot is a more traditional protein-based one. REUTERS