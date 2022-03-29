FDA green-lights second Covid-19 booster shot for Americans 50 and older

The authorisation comes as some scientists have raised concerns about the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
36 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US regulators on Tuesday (March 29) authorised a second booster dose of the two most commonly used Covid-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older, given data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus.

The US Food and Drug Administration said the new boosters - a fourth round of shots for most vaccine recipients - of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are to be administered at least four months after the previous dose. They are intended to offer more protection against severe disease and hospitalisation.

The FDA also authorised the second booster dose of the vaccines for younger people with compromised immune systems - those aged 12 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot and 18 and older for Moderna's.

The authorisation comes as some scientists have raised concerns about the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron subvariant, which has driven new spikes in Covid-19 cases in other countries.

Covid-19 cases in the United States have dropped sharply since a record surge in January, but have seen a small uptick over the past week, according to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

"While this EUA (emergency use authorisation) will help address a current need for some, we're working diligently to develop an updated vaccine that not only protects against current Covid-19 strains, but also provides more durable responses," Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer and BioNTech originally asked for the next booster doses to be authorised for people 65 and older in a submission citing data collected in Israel, where a second booster is already authorised for many people over age 18. The companies and the FDA did not explain why the age range had been expanded.

Scientists and officials have debated whether young, healthy people will need a fourth shot. A study of Israeli healthcare workers suggested that the fourth dose added little additional protection in the age group.

Biden administration officials have said that the US government currently has enough doses of the vaccines to meet the demand for another round of booster shots in older Americans, even as funding for the US pandemic response has all but run out.

They say that unless Congress approves more spending, the government will not be likely to be able to be pay for future inoculations, if they are needed, particularly if the vaccines need to be redesigned to target new variants.

More On This Topic
People 80 and above, those with chronic disease to be given second booster dose
Too early yet for second Covid-19 booster, says EU watchdog
Related Stories
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: All you need to know
askST: What do we know about the Covid-19 BA.2 Omicron sub-variant?
A tale of three cities: How Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong fight Covid-19
US top expert Fauci predicts rise in Covid-19 cases in country
Europe is getting caught by a Covid-19 resurgence after rushed easing of restrictions
WHO on anniversary of Covid-19 pandemic declaration: We warned you earlier
Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'?
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
What not to eat when you are down with Covid-19
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top