FBI searches home of New York mayor’s chief campaign fundraiser

NEW YORK - FBI agents searched the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ chief election campaign fundraiser, Ms Brianna Suggs, on Thursday, and she was questioned by public corruption investigators, city officials and local media reported.

The New York Times, citing a search warrant, reported that the early morning raid was part of a federal investigation into whether Mr Adam’s 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with a Brooklyn construction company and the Turkish government to funnel foreign money into the campaign through a straw donor scheme.

Reuters has not seen the search warrant, and the FBI did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the Turkish Embassy in Washington said he was just learning of the allegations, and would make inquiries before he could comment.

Mr Adams, a Democrat, had travelled to Washington on Thursday for meetings with US government officials about the city’s shelter crisis for asylum seekers and other recently arrived migrants, but abruptly cancelled those meetings to return to New York.

“The mayor heard of an issue related to the campaign, and takes these issues seriously, so wanted to get back to New York as quickly as possible,” Mr Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the mayor, wrote in an email.

Ms Suggs has worked for Mr Adams since 2017, starting as an intern in his office when he was the Brooklyn borough president, according to her profile on the LinkedIn social media network.

She managed the raising of US$18.4 million (S$25.12 million) for Mr Adams’ successful mayor election campaign in 2021, and has overseen the amassing of more than US$2.7 million in contributions for his 2025 reelection campaign, according to campaign finance disclosures.

Ms Suggs could not be reached for comment. Spokespeople for the FBI did not respond to requests for comment.