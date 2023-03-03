FBI documents show Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian grilled for 1MDB and connection to Jho Low

Often in the middle of those interactions was Mr Rick Yorn, DiCaprio’s manager. A powerful figure in Hollywood, Mr Yorn represents a roster of A-listers including Jennifer Lawrence and Justin Timberlake. They haven’t been connected to the Low affair. A representative for Mr Yorn declined to comment for this story.

For his biggest client, Mr Yorn dreamed of a transformative deal and saw Low’s billions as a way to unlock it.

“Need to talk about what I think is the ‘cracking of the code’ structure/deal for you,” Mr Yorn wrote to DiCaprio in December 2013. “Been working on it quietly with a few people and I need to take you through it. Could be a game changer. I’m hesitant to tell Jho about it now but I think I might give him a taste.”

It’s unclear what kind of arrangement Mr Yorn envisioned, or whether it was ever set in motion, but he later wrote back to DiCaprio: “I took Jho through it. He gets it big time.”

Mr Yorn became a hands-on negotiator and peacemaker, working directly with Low. At one juncture, Low groused about Wolf’s budget to Mr Yorn, telling him to “work your magic” and persuade director Martin Scorsese to cut costs.

At another point, when the deal seemed on the brink of falling apart, Mr Yorn wrote to Low’s team: “I wish it could cost less. It’s not for lack of trying and the (US$95 million budget) just can’t be done. I wish it could. We will be close.”

The emails show Mr Yorn saw Low as a potential partner in future deals. He told DiCaprio he “would love to get Jho and the boys” to invest in a Cameron Diaz picture and credited Low with inspiring a US$30 million cash offer from Mr Aziz for DiCaprio to star in two other films, The Brigands of Rattleborge and Papillon. None of those deals worked out.

Mr Aziz didn’t respond to a message requesting comment.

Like DiCaprio, Mr Yorn became part of Low’s social circle, visiting his yacht in the Mediterranean and planning to join the financier at a party in Las Vegas. Reflecting one night on Low’s relationship with another supermodel, he wrote to DiCaprio: “What a world, L. What a world.”

Even after the DOJ announced plans to seize Low’s assets and the rights to The Wolf of Wall Street, the financier continued to pitch to Mr Yorn and DiCaprio. When Low pestered DiCaprio about a Chinese film fund, DiCaprio told agents, he’d used his manager as a “buffer.”

“Buddy I know you don’t want to deal with Jho Low on this China deal,” he wrote to Mr Yorn in August 2016, “but by not engaging with him or contacting him back, he is constantly contacting me. Again, this is now falling in my hands.”

“I’ll do whatever u want,” Mr Yorn responded. “I will deal. Just wanted some space. I told him after Labour Day… I’ll talk to him. I’m just protecting us.”

Later, Mr Yorn wrote DiCaprio: “I texted Jho brother. R u having fun? We should rent that island out… with a bunch of hotties. Haha.”

DiCaprio told the FBI he wasn’t exactly sure where Low’s wealth came from. He said it was the responsibility of Mr Yorn and DiCaprio’s entertainment lawyer to look into him. DiCaprio said that his publicist, Mr Shawn Sachs, had hired someone to conduct a background check on Low but that he didn’t “thoroughly read” it.

“Usually, DiCaprio relies on his reps to read the reports and give him an okay to continue to work with someone. In this case, his reps gave him the green light to continue to work with Low,” FBI agents wrote.

During the interview, they pressed DiCaprio on when he became aware of the growing suspicions surrounding Low. “DiCaprio lives in a world of rumours,” they recounted, “so he did not take any of them seriously until the main negative news stories about Low came out, and his team told him it was now serious.”

And as news stories began to emerge about Low and 1MDB in 2015, something else had fractured the relationship.