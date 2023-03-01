FBI director Wray says Covid-19 likely came from Chinese lab

WASHINGTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) director Christopher Wray said that the Covid-19 virus most likely originated from a “potential lab incident” in Wuhan, China, contradicting scientific claims that it emerged naturally like other previous outbreaks.

The FBI tweeted an excerpt from Mr Wray’s interview with Fox News on Tuesday night. His remarks follow reports that an Energy Department classified assessment determined that the virus was the result of a lab leak, although that conclusion was given a “low confidence” rating.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Mr Wray said. The Chinese government “has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing,” he added.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland, who will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, will likely be asked about Mr Wray’s comments.

Asked about the Energy Department report at a press briefing on Monday, Mao Ning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said a joint World Health Organisation-China mission already found the lab leak theory “extremely unlikely.”

“Origins tracing of Covid-19 is a science matter and shouldn’t be politicized. China has supported and participates actively in international origins tracing,” she said, adding that “certain parties should stop rehashing the ‘lab leak’ narrative, stop smearing China and stop politicizing origins-tracing.”

Regardless of the different conclusions, the lack of rapid access to the lab and Wuhan at the start of the pandemic by independent monitors will continue to fuel doubts about the virus’s origins.

Mr Wray’s assertion comes at a crucial time in Chinese-US relations. The two countries have been sparring over issues from Taiwan, to technology and surveillance, and China’s potential support for Russia’s war on Ukraine. BLOOMBERG