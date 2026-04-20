FBI Director Kash Patel sues the Atlantic claiming false reporting about drinking, absences

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The article has cited dozens of individuals expressing concern at FBI Director Kash Patel’s “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences”.

WASHINGTON - FBI Director Kash Patel filed a defamation lawsuit against the Atlantic and its reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick following the publication of an article on April 17 alleging the director had a drinking problem that could pose a threat to national security.

The magazine's story, initially titled Kash Patel's Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job, cited more than two dozen anonymous sources expressing concern at Mr Patel’s “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences” that “alarmed officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice.”

The article, which the Atlantic subsequently titled The FBI Director Is MIA in its online version, reported that during Mr Patel’s tenure, the FBI had to reschedule early meetings “as a result of his alcohol-fueled nights” and that Mr Patel “is often away or unreachable, delaying time-sensitive decisions needed to advance investigations.”

In the Atlantic's story, the White House, the Department of Justice and Mr Patel denied the allegations. The article included a statement from the FBI attributed to Mr Patel, “Print it, all false, I’ll see you in court—bring your checkbook.”

“The Atlantic's story is a lie,” Mr Patel said in an interview with Reuters. “They were given the truth before they published, and they chose to print falsehoods anyway.”

“We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel,” Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg said in a statement to CNBC after Mr Patel threatened to sue the publication on April 19 in an appearance on Fox News.

Reuters could not independently establish the accuracy of the Atlantic’s article or why the publication changed the title. The Atlantic and Ms Fitzpatrick could not be immediately reached for comment.

Mr Patel's complaint says that while the Atlantic is free to criticise the leadership of the FBI, “they crossed the legal line” by publishing an article "replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel’s reputation and drive him from office.”

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks US$250 million (S$317 million) in damages.

The lawsuit alleges the Atlantic ignored the FBI’s denials and did not respond to an April 17 letter from Mr Patel’s lawyer Jesse Binnall to senior editors and the Atlantic’s legal department asking for more time to refute the 19 allegations the reporter told the FBI’s press office she would be publishing.

The letter, which Reuters has seen, was sent shortly before 4pm on April 17 and the story was published at 6.20pm, according to the complaint. Reuters could not establish how or if the Atlantic responded to Mr Binnall's request.

The lawsuit alleges the publication acted with “actual malice,” a legal standard that requires public figures such as Patel to show the publisher knowingly printed false information or recklessly ignored doubts about its accuracy.

“Defendants' conscious decision to ignore the detailed, specific, and substantive refutations in the Pre-Publication Letter, and their refusal to give a reasonable amount of time for the FBI and Director Patel to respond, is among the strongest possible evidence of actual malice,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is the latest instance of a Trump administration figure suing a media outlet. A judge dismissed Mr Trump’s lawsuit against CNN for describing election denialism as “the big lie." Judges also dismissed Mr Trump's lawsuits against the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. Mr Trump has refiled his lawsuit against the New York Times and may refile against the Wall Street Journal.

He has also secured some settlements. ABC News agreed to settle a case for US$15 million plus US$1 million in legal fees. Paramount Global agreed to pay US$16 million for what the Trump administration called “deceptive editing” of a CBS News interview with his opponent in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris. REUTERS