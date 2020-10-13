Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context

WASHINGTON • Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says his words were taken out of context in a new campaign ad praising President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials," Dr Fauci said in a statement.

Mr Trump responded on Twitter that the favourable comments "are indeed Dr Fauci's own words", adding: "Many people agree... And now come the Vaccines & Cures, long ahead of projections!"

The advertisement released by the Trump campaign last week includes a brief clip of Dr Fauci saying: "I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more." His comment in a March interview with Fox News gave the impression he was referring to Mr Trump. The campaign ad did not note the date.

"In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate," Dr Fauci, 79, said in his statement.

CNN said the 30-second spot has aired in Michigan, a battleground state. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the comments in the ad "are Dr Fauci's own words. The video is from a nationally broadcast television interview in which Dr Fauci was praising the work of the Trump administration. The words spoken are accurate, and directly from Dr Fauci's mouth".

BLOOMBERG