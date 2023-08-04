Family ties were big part of Hunter Biden brand, former Burisma official says

WASHINGTON - Hunter Biden gave the impression to executives at Ukrainian energy company Burisma that he had leverage because of his father, Joe Biden, and sold those family ties as part of his business brand, a witness told congressional investigators.

In a transcript from a closed-door interview released by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee on Thursday, former Burisma board member Devon Archer said Hunter projected an “illusion” of access to power when he was at the company nearly a decade ago and his father was US vice-president.

“He was getting paid a lot of money, and I think, you know, he wanted to show value,” Mr Archer told the committee on Monday.

“Given the brand, I think he would look to, you know, to get the leverage from it,” he said.

“A lot of it’s about opening doors, you know, globally in DC... and then obviously having those doors opened, you know, sent the right signals.”

House Republicans say Mr Archer’s interview supports unproven claims that President Biden, his son Hunter and other family members have engaged in financial misconduct, allegations the White House denies.

Democrats contend that Republicans are chasing long-discredited bribery allegations.

Mr Archer told investigators that Hunter Biden spoke with his father daily and had him talk to associates and others by speakerphone about 20 times over 10 years. But he said the conversations did not involve any business dealings, and that he was not aware of any wrongdoing by the elder Biden.

At one point, Mr Archer told investigators that Hunter Biden “called his dad” when Burisma executives appealed for “DC help.” But Mr Archer added he had only heard about a call from another Burisma official, who said “we called DC.”