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Landmark social media addiction trial: What did US jury decide in case against Meta and Google?

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Parents who say they have lost their children due to social media hold up a banner with the names of the children outside the LA court.

Parents who say they have lost their children due to social media hold up a banner with their names outside the Los Angeles court.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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A Los Angeles jury found Alphabet’s Google and Meta liable on March 25 in a landmark youth social media addiction trial.

Here are the details of the jury’s verdict:

Meta, Google owe damages

Meta and Google owe US$3 million (S$3.8 million) in compensatory damages and US$3 million in punitive damages. Meta will be liable for 70 per cent of the total and Google for 30 per cent.

Meta was negligent

The jury found Meta was negligent in designing or operating Instagram.

Meta’s conduct deemed ‘substantial’ factor in woman’s harm

The jury found that Meta’s negligence was a “substantial factor” in harming the 20-year-old plaintiff. The plaintiff said earlier in the legal proceeding that her Instagram use fuelled her mental health struggles.

Meta did not adequately warn users

The jury found Meta liable for failing to adequately warn users about the dangers of using Instagram.

Google was negligent

The jury found Google was negligent in designing or operating YouTube.

Google’s conduct deemed ‘substantial factor’ in woman’s harm

The jury found Google’s negligence was a “substantial factor” in harming the 20-year-old plaintiff. The plaintiff has said YouTube’s features contributed to her depression and anxiety.

Google did not adequately warn users

The jury found Google liable for failing to adequately warn users about the dangers of using YouTube. REUTERS

More on this topic
US jury finds Meta, YouTube liable in social media addiction trial
US plaintiff says she was hooked on social media in landmark addiction trial
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