Fact-check group says ‘deeply concerned’ over US visa curbs

The US State Department reportedly instructed staff to deny visas to people who have worked in fact-checking and content moderation.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The International Fact-Checking Network said it is “deeply concerned” by reports that the US State Department instructed staff to deny visas to people who have worked in fact-checking and content moderation.

“This work strengthens public debate – it does not censor it,” the organisation said in a statement.

“It is protected within the United States by the First Amendment (of the Constitution), and the US has long supported similar press freedoms internationally.”

AFP is a member of the IFCN.

The statement on Dec 9 came days after the State Department reportedly sent

a memo instructing staff vetting H-1B visas

for highly skilled workers to reject applicants involved in the “censorship” of free speech.

The memo reportedly directs consular officers to explore applicants’ work histories for activities such as combatting misinformation, disinformation, content moderation, fact-checking and trust and safety.

State Department officials have not denied the existence of the memo.

The IFCN said it was “troubled” by the implications of the memo for those whose work “protects children from exploitation, prevents fraud and scams, and combats coordinated harassment”.

“A free press and an informed public are foundational to democracy,” the group added.

“Policies that treat the pursuit of accuracy as a disqualifying activity send a chilling message to journalists and others worldwide.” AFP

