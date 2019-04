Facebook 'unintentionally uploaded' e-mail contacts of 1.5m users, says in the process of deletion

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Facebook said it "unintentionally uploaded" the e-mail contacts of 1.5 million new users since May 2016, Business Insider reported on Wednesday (April 17).

The social media company harvested e-mail contacts of the users without their knowledge or consent when they opened their accounts, the report said.

Facebook told Business Insider that it did not mean to upload these contacts, and is now in the process of deleting them.

Facebook did not respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.