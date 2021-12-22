Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest drop CES plans over Covid-19 concerns

CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Twitter and Pinterest separately said on Tuesday (Dec 21) they will not send teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month as concerns grow about the Omicron variant.

The companies had not planned large in-person gatherings at the show.

"Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won't be attending CES in-person due to the evolving public health concerns related to Covid-19," Meta said.

Twitter had planned to have some employees attend to participate on panels, but said it has cancelled its in-person presence and is exploring what virtual opportunities are possible.

Pinterest, which had already been planning a scaled-down meeting area for its sales and partner teams from years past, said it had made a final decision to cancel.

CES in the past has attracted more than 180,000 people from around the world to a sprawling set of casinos and convention spaces in Las Vegas, serving as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said on Tuesday that the show is going forward from Jan 5 through Jan 8.

Health precautions will include vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of Covid-19 tests, the association said.

Many companies including Qualcomm, Sony Electronics and Alphabet's Google and self-driving vehicle unit Waymo have said they are moving forward for now with plans to attend and show off new hardware or host meetings.

General Motors said on Tuesday that chief executive Mary Barra is still scheduled to introduce the United States automaker's electric Silverado pick-up truck and discuss company strategy in person at the conference on Jan 5.

Other companies had long ago planned for virtual presences, among them chipmaker Nvidia Corp, which is having two executives deliver a keynote address by video.