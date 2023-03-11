Facebook parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally: WSJ

Meta would be the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook parent Meta Platforms is planning additional layoffs to be announced in multiple rounds over the next few months, which could match the 13 per cent job cut tally from last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta let go of 11,000 employees four months ago and would be the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

The first wave of the new cuts would be announced next week and are likely to hit non-engineering roles the hardest, according to the report.

The company is also expected to shut down some projects and teams in conjunction with these cuts, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Sea cuts more jobs at Shopee days after posting surprise profit
Who to fire? How the biggest companies plan mass layoffs

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top