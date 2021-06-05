Facebook bans former US president Donald Trump for 2 years

Facebook froze Trump’s accounts over posts that helped fuel the Jan 6 storming of the US Capitol.
  • Published
    39 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Facebook on Friday (June 4) banned former US president Donald Trump for two years, saying he deserved the maximum punishment for violating its rules over a deadly attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

"Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols," Facebook vice-president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a post.

Facebook also said it will no longer give politicians blanket immunity for deceptive or abusive content at the social network based on their comments being newsworthy.

