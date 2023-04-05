Apple’s metaverse said to overlay real world with virtual imagery

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple fans are watching to see whether the iPhone maker puts a culture-changing spin on virtual reality (VR), even as rivals slow their march towards the metaverse.

All eyes are on whether Apple will commit to releasing long-rumoured VR or augmented reality (AR) “goggles” at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with programmers and software companies eager to get a jump start on providing content.

Apple chief Tim Cook fuelled the speculation this week in a GQ interview, saying AR is “exciting” and that the company has a history of going its own way with innovations, even amid doubts and criticism.

“I’m not interested in putting together pieces of somebody else’s stuff,” he told GQ, saying that the release of the iPhone and Apple Watch both had their serious detractors.

Mr Cook did not confirm plans for Apple eyewear, instead focusing more broadly on the promise of VR or AR and defending the time it would take to release a product to market.

“Apple is going to try to put its spin on it, and then lead others to water,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said of products for AR or VR.

“We all know that once Apple gets into something, others follow.”

Apple Music concerts?

Apple’s approach to the metaverse would likely be different from Meta’s, which has proclaimed it the future of the internet but slowed its substantial investments as part of overall belt tightening.

Mr Cook’s version of AR emphasises a world in which an Apple product could “overlay” the real one with virtual imagery to create something better.

Meta’s experience with the metaverse has been humbling despite it being a leader in the emergent sector.

Gear from its Quest unit accounted for more than 80 per cent of the “mixed reality” headset shipments at the end of last year, according to market tracker Counterpoint.

But less than 18 months after changing its name to Meta to reflect a metaverse priority, the Facebook giant fired tens of thousands of staff and promised to get back to basics.