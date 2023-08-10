Scientists studying link between extreme heat and mental health

WASHINGTON – If you find that the blistering, unrelenting heat is making you anxious and irritable, even depressed, it’s not all in your head. Soaring temperatures can damage not just the body but also the mind.

As heatwaves become more intense, more frequent and longer, it has become increasingly important to address the impact on mental health, scientists say.

“It’s really only been over the past five years that there’s been a real recognition of the impact,” said Dr Joshua Wortzel, chairman of the American Psychiatric Association’s committee on climate change and mental health, which was set up just two years ago.

“Our understanding of the basic biology of why this association exists is still in its infancy.”

High temperatures are strongly associated with an increase in suicides, researchers have found. Heat has been linked to a rise in violent crime and aggression, emergency room visits and hospitalisations for mental disorders, and deaths – especially among people with schizophrenia, dementia, psychosis and substance use.

For every increase in temperature of 1 deg C, scientists have estimated that there is a nearly 5 per cent increase in the risk of death among patients with psychosis, dementia or substance use.

Researchers have reported a 0.7 per cent increase in suicides linked to rising temperatures, and about a 4 to 6 per cent increase in interpersonal violence, including homicides.

Heat not only fuels feelings such as irritability and anger, but also seems to exacerbate mental illnesses, such as anxiety, schizophrenia and depression. Older adults, adolescents and people with pre-existing mental illnesses are particularly vulnerable, as are people who do not have housing or are of lower socioeconomic status.

A landmark study last year analysed data on more than two million people with private insurance and found that emergency department visits for mental illnesses were significantly higher during the five or six hottest days of summer, compared with the coolest days of the same season.

The increase was greater in the northern parts of the United States, perhaps because these areas are less prepared to cope with heatwaves than places like the South-west, said Dr Amruta Nori-Sarma, an environmental epidemiologist at Boston University School of Public Health, who led the study.

The gap was evident across a range of mental health conditions, including mood and anxiety disorders, stress disorders, schizophrenia, substance use disorders and self-harm.

“Extreme heat is an external stressor that seems to be exacerbating people’s mental health symptoms,” Dr Nori-Sarma said.

The effect is likely to be even more pronounced among people with limited or no insurance coverage or who are experiencing homelessness, she added.